entertainment
Friday Feb 05 2021
Alisha Wainwright sings praises of Justin Timberlake post cheating scandal

Friday Feb 05, 2021

'This guy is a mega star,' said Alisha Wainwright of Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake sparked backlash after he was seen holding hands with co-star Alisha Wainwright.

Wainwright, who worked with Timberlake in the movie Palmer, said he was nothing but incredible in it.

"This guy is a mega star and he's one of the most recognizable faces. I thought he was incredible in this movie," she said of her costar. "You'd be surprised how someone is in character. You can take away all the noise and just focus on what's in front of you like, 'Let's make a movie.'"

As per a source cited by PEOPLE, Timberlake and Wainwright's cheating scandal was a mere 'lapse of judgment.'

"It's a balcony with a group of people and it was definitely nothing happening," the source said. "He's down there shooting [his film] Palmer, they're starring in the movie together and they're cool and everybody was just hanging out."

In the actor's own words, "A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better."

