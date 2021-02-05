Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha's tell-all book sends shockwaves across Palace

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 05, 2021

Meghan Markle's sister Samantha said when it comes to the Duchess 'things are not always as they seem'

Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, has shaken royal family to the core after releasing her much-awaited tell-all biography The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister: A Memoir, Part One.

According to Express UK, a particular chapter in the book called Queen Would be Appalled has sent shockwaves across the palace.

In the book, Samantha warned readers that when it comes to Meghan “things are not always as they seem” and sometimes the “truth is stranger than fiction."

Meanwhile, the Duchess's sister was also quoted by journalists as saying “The Queen would be appalled” and called Meghan a “ducha**” on Twitter.

About Megxit, she said, “Prince Harry and Meghan have quite a bit of apologising to do. We aren’t talking about teenagers, we are talking about adults who knew what they were doing and in regards to my father it was so incredibly wrong and shockin

