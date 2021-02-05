Inside Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson's romance amid lockdown

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson getting serious as they take relationship to the next level

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson decided to move in together during lockdown, taking their romance to the next stage.



The couple has finally started to live into the singer's grand $12.5 million Malibu mansion. It is earlier reported that Chris bought the property in October when he felt it was time for the couple to start living together.



As revealed by a source, "Chris was always a big fan of Malibu, He loves the beach and often goes surfing and running."

After breaking up with his wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, the 43-year-old singer moved to the oceanfront town to dwell and decided to stay.

A source further reported that Dakota is getting used to the serenity with time: “They both love the outdoors and often take beach strolls. They also support local restaurants.”