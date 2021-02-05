Can't connect right now! retry
How many hours did it take to create Bakhtawar's reception dress?

Despite several days having passed since Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and Mahmood Choudhry tied the knot, there is constant interest in the wedding events that took place and the effort put into them.

While the question as to who designed Bakhtawar's nikah dress was laid to rest earlier, social media is now abuzz with discussions of the outfit she wore to her reception on January 30.

It has emerged that the reception dress, a fully embroidered shalwar kameez, was designed by Haris Ahmed, and the label has posted in great detail about the work put into it on its Instagram account.

"We are privileged to design this traditional shalwar qameez for Bakthawar Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former President Mr Asif Ali Zardari and late Benazir Bhutto on her reception day at Bilawal House on 30th January 2021," read a statement by the designer.

According to the statement, the team worked over 800 development hours "to bring this precious masterpiece" to fruition.

The traditional dress featured "finest quality" zardozi work — described by Ahmed as "the art of gold sewing" — and complimented by "real gota", an "intricate twist of glistening threads".

The label also showed a close up of the dupatta which caught the eye and fancy of many a woman closely following reportage around the high-profile affair.

New photos

A day earlier, some more photos were shared by the newly weds on their Instagram accounts.

Bakhtawar shared a photo from her mehendi occasion with the hashtag #MehendiVibes. She can be seen dressed in the festive pink outfit that included a tribute to her mother, and walking under the shade of a decorated dupatta, as is custom. She was escorted by her brother Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, her aunt Sanam Bhutto and her sister Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari.

Watch: Bakhtawar Bhutto gets bridal mehndi done on hands

Her husband, Mahmood, on the other hand, shared a photo from their reception, where Bakhtawar wore the dress by Haris Ahmed.

The couple can be seen conversing with one another as they mingle with the guests off stage.

Mahmood, for his part, was dressed in a short sherwani pant suit.

The matching outfits gave off a tinge of green, though they may be darker in actual shade.

New photos from Bakhtawar and Mahmood's wedding emerge


