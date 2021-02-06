Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 06 2021
Prince Harry spotted filming in Hollywood with James Corden

Saturday Feb 06, 2021

Prince Harry hit the headlines once more after his public outing with comedian friend James Corden.

The Duke of Sussex was spotted out and about in Hollywood, filming while sitting atop an open double-decker bus.

The bus had pulled out of the CBS parking lot and was surrounded by security personnel on bikes.

After Harry was recently spotted, rumours emerged that the prince might be making a guest appearance on Corden’s The Late Late Show which has been airing on CBS since 2015.

The comedian is a close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and was even one of the handful of A-listers who were extended an invite for their royal wedding in 2018.

Meanwhile royal fans will only have to hold their horses and wait to find out if the duke really is making his first TV appearance on a talk show. 

