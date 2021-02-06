Tom Holland finally addresses James Bond rumors

English actor Tom Holland has finally decided to address the rumors surrounding his James Bond casting and fans are in a frenzy with that revelation.

He shed light on it all during his interview with Variety and was quoted saying, “I’ve got two roles coming up that I’m playing in the next few years that I’m really excited about, but I can’t talk about them yet.”

“But I mean, ultimately, as a young British lad who loves cinema, I’d love to be James Bond. So, you know, I’m just putting that out there.” After all, “I look pretty good in a suit.”