Sunday Feb 07 2021
Queen Elizabeth overtaken by Prince William in a major popularity reshuffle

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

After the popularity of the British royal family was reshuffled recently, Queen Elizabeth II was in for a major shockwave.

As it turns out, the monarch is no longer the most popular member of the Firm as her grandson Prince William is now holding on to that top spot.

A poll run by YouGov at the end of last year, show that Her Majesty was overtaken by the Duke of Cambridge.

In the poll, out of 1424 voters, 73 percent had a positive opinion of the Queen. However, out of 1486 people, 75 percent had all good views about William as well, making him more popular than his grandmother.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry’s popularity dropped to the eighth rank with 41 percent having positive views about him. Meghan Markle stooped even lower with only 32 percent being on her side. 

