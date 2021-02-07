Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Kristen Stewart’s Princess Diana portrayal to irk royal family

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

The British royal family might not be too thrilled about Kristen Stewart's portrayal as Princess Diana in the upcoming film, Spencer.

According to royal expert Robert Jobson, the Twilight star’s upcoming film where she essays the role of the late Princess of Wales might stir trouble with the royal fold.

Speaking to Us Weekly, Jobson said: “They won’t like it, but they would have expected it. It is the truth.”

Speaking about Diana’s death, he said: “It’s going to be 25 years in 2022, since she died. … I’m 56 now. I was kinda a young man covering the story at the time, but [I] knew her as a person.”

He further spoke about the pressure that comes with portraying a historically significant character such as Diana.

“I think the most important thing is how well the actress can interpret the role. We’ll have to wait and see on that,” he said.

“As for the photographs of her, I thought she looked remarkably like the photograph of [Diana],” he continued.

“Having been someone who has met Diana and knew her fairly well, I thought it was uncanny, really. But we’ll just have to see.”

“I think what’s more important is the authenticity of the portrayal, and we’ll have to see how that develops because my understanding is it’s going to be a good script and it’s going to be a good premise, but it might not necessarily have actually happened in the way they’re saying,” he said. 

