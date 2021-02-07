Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Rumour mill in overdrive after Emma Watson is spotted with an engagement ring

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Rumour mill in overdrive after Emma Watson is spotted with an engagement ring  

British actor Emma Watson and boyfriend Leo Robinton may have taken the next big step in their relationship, if reports are to be believed. 

The Harry Potter star, 30, was spotted sporting a ring on ‘that’ finger as she prepped to fly away for a romantic getaway with her businessman partner.

While fans had a little something to supposedly celebrate over, many were even left a bit concerned as The Perks of Being a Wallflower actor arrived at LAX airport on a knee support scooter, hinting that she may have sustained injuries.

According to the Daily Mail, Watson and Robinton are headed to Mexico together for a pre-Valentine’s trip.

Rumours about the two getting serious had been making rounds since a while as she is also believed to have been introduced to Robinton’s parents. 

