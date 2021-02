Demi Lovato unveils ‘What Other People Say’ alongside Sam Fischer

Grammy award winning singer Demi Lovato has released a brand new empowering track titled What Other People Say alongside lyricist Sam Fischer.

Its barely been three days into its release and the song has garnered over 422,905 views with a fast track ticket to breaking monumental records.

The music video itself has been constructed around the game Guess Who? And each card features a caricature of Demi and Sam.

