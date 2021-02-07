Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 07 2021
Prince Harry criticised after being spotted on a bus

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Some royal fans and commentators have criticized Prince Harry after the Duke of Sussex was spotted on an open-air double-decker tour bus in Hollywood with a filming crew and Mr Corden, host of The Late Late Show.

Hours after the photo of the Duke surfaced online, some people relating the event a fall from Harry's status as the prince of the United Kingdom to celebrity.

Citing sources, UK's Daily Express reported that Harry and Mr Corden recorded the popular and recurring segment of the TV host's show - Carpool Karaoke.

Commenting on the photo, talkRADIO host Dan Wootton said on Twitter: "Wow, this is what Prince Harry has become after less than a year in Hollywood."

He added, "Just another celebrity plugging his latest product on a chat show. Sad!."

Royal author Robert Jobson replied to Mr Wootton saying: "Sad, really."

