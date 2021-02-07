Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Feb 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 07, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might choose to avoid diving into any controversial topic with Netflix out of fear that they might get ‘vetoed’ by the Palace.

This observation has been brought forward by royal expert Mr. Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with Express UK he was quoted saying, "I think the emphasis will be on their good sense and their judgement.”

"I don't think that there's anything that they would want to do that would be vetoed. As far as I know, they certainly don't intend to do anything controversial. Although we don't know, you see, there are question marks over this."

He also went on to say, "We don't know precisely what they'll be doing. We know there'll be documentaries and children's programmes. There'll be programmed that will be made on topics they are committed to. That'll be things like diversity, gender equality, environmental issues, issues dealing with mental health etc."

"Where they are committed, they'll be speaking out. But this wouldn't be expected to be controversial with the Royal Family. The only thing that would be controversial is if they made a programme about their experiences or something like that."

More From Entertainment:

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’

Hilaria Baldwin opens up about her heritage controversy: ‘I’m listening’
Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos

Mahira Khan stuns in new Instagram photos
Royal Family will not object to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix projects?

Royal Family will not object to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix projects?
Michael B. Jordan honours late friend Chadwick Boseman after 4 SAG nominations

Michael B. Jordan honours late friend Chadwick Boseman after 4 SAG nominations
Katie Price’s son Harvey hospitalized with ‘extremely dangerous’ vaccine reaction

Katie Price’s son Harvey hospitalized with ‘extremely dangerous’ vaccine reaction
Prince Harry criticised after being spotted on a bus

Prince Harry criticised after being spotted on a bus
Elon Musk treats fans with rare shot of son X Æ A-XII

Elon Musk treats fans with rare shot of son X Æ A-XII
Pregnant Emma Stone keeps it casual, comfy in LA outing

Pregnant Emma Stone keeps it casual, comfy in LA outing
Natalie Portman blasts tabloid for falsely claiming she's pregnant

Natalie Portman blasts tabloid for falsely claiming she's pregnant

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about life after transition with Kylie Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner opens up about life after transition with Kylie Jenner
Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress missing for years

Princess Diana's secret second wedding dress missing for years
BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ achieves a major milestone in the United Kingdom

BTS’ ‘Dynamite’ achieves a major milestone in the United Kingdom

Latest

view all