Prince Harry, Meghan Markle avoiding ‘controversial’ Netflix plans: report

Experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might choose to avoid diving into any controversial topic with Netflix out of fear that they might get ‘vetoed’ by the Palace.

This observation has been brought forward by royal expert Mr. Richard Fitzwilliams and during his interview with Express UK he was quoted saying, "I think the emphasis will be on their good sense and their judgement.”



"I don't think that there's anything that they would want to do that would be vetoed. As far as I know, they certainly don't intend to do anything controversial. Although we don't know, you see, there are question marks over this."

He also went on to say, "We don't know precisely what they'll be doing. We know there'll be documentaries and children's programmes. There'll be programmed that will be made on topics they are committed to. That'll be things like diversity, gender equality, environmental issues, issues dealing with mental health etc."

"Where they are committed, they'll be speaking out. But this wouldn't be expected to be controversial with the Royal Family. The only thing that would be controversial is if they made a programme about their experiences or something like that."