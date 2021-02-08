Royal expert says Princess Diana would have dreaded to see William and Harry's public spat

Princess Diana would have forced Harry and William to do 'a television makeup' post fallout

Princess Diana would have long resolved Prince Harry and William's public spat, if she were alive, royal expert Robert Johnson thinks.



“I think they ought to [fix things],” Jobson said in an interview. "And I think that, you know, their mother, if [she] was alive, I trust [she would] bang their heads together and say, ‘Do a television makeup. Do a television interview and just stop the stories.’ Because we’re never going to stop talking about them unless they do something about it.”

He added that seeing his two sons have a fallout like this, Prince Charles may have been really upset.

“We all fall out with our siblings [now and] again, but to continue into a feud is a little, unlike Harry, actually,” Jobson explained. “The character that I knew, he was quite relaxed, actually. And I think he wouldn’t have wanted to continue this. So, I don’t understand what the problem is.”

“I personally think that [Harry] should do it whether or not they are able to [fully forgive],” the royal expert continued. “I mean, it seems that they probably allowed things to go on too far.”