Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Feb 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Prince Harry draws ire for showing extraordinary arrogance despite Megxit

Prince Harry is receiving censure for seemingly trying to look woke, after turning his back on the royal family.

Amid all the drama, conservative commentator Darren Grimes, came forth lashing out at the Duke of Sussex for showing extraordinary arrogance.

"Prince Harry wants to keep his honorary military titles, despite leaving the country and his duty to Queen & Country for Wokery & Whackery," Grimes said.

"It displays extraordinary arrogance to assume you can keep your privileges after trading it all in for Spotify & Netflix deals in Hollywood," he added.

Harry, who was in the Army for 10 years, was stripped of three of his military titles back when he announced the decision to quit the royal family and settle in the US.

More From Entertainment:

Miranda Lambert escapes unhurt after getting into hit-and-run car accident

Miranda Lambert escapes unhurt after getting into hit-and-run car accident
Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations

Bill Maher comes to Armie Hammer's defence amid abuse allegations
How Gwen Stefani met Blake Sheldon, Super Bowl ad featuring Adam Levine explains it

How Gwen Stefani met Blake Sheldon, Super Bowl ad featuring Adam Levine explains it
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's demand for privacy not valid, claims royal expert
Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'

Meghan Markle sends shockwaves after giving Queen Elizabeth 'ultimatum'
Miley Cyrus remembers Britney Spears during power-packed pre-Super Bowl show

Miley Cyrus remembers Britney Spears during power-packed pre-Super Bowl show
Royal expert says Princess Diana would have dreaded to see William and Harry's public spat

Royal expert says Princess Diana would have dreaded to see William and Harry's public spat
Jennifer Lawrence injured by flying glass on movie set

Jennifer Lawrence injured by flying glass on movie set
Prince Harry, Prince William's 'healing still minimal but moving on right track'

Prince Harry, Prince William's 'healing still minimal but moving on right track'

Prince Harry accused of arrogance

Prince Harry accused of arrogance

Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle and son Archie: report

Prince Harry to return to UK without Meghan Markle and son Archie: report
Why Prince George will never become king, royal expert reveals

Why Prince George will never become king, royal expert reveals

Latest

view all