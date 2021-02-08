Prince Harry blasted over 'Wokery & Whackery' after betraying royal family

Prince Harry draws ire for showing extraordinary arrogance despite Megxit

Prince Harry is receiving censure for seemingly trying to look woke, after turning his back on the royal family.



Amid all the drama, conservative commentator Darren Grimes, came forth lashing out at the Duke of Sussex for showing extraordinary arrogance.



"Prince Harry wants to keep his honorary military titles, despite leaving the country and his duty to Queen & Country for Wokery & Whackery," Grimes said.

"It displays extraordinary arrogance to assume you can keep your privileges after trading it all in for Spotify & Netflix deals in Hollywood," he added.

Harry, who was in the Army for 10 years, was stripped of three of his military titles back when he announced the decision to quit the royal family and settle in the US.