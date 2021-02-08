Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 08 2021
Chris Hemsworth's body double finds it hard to keep up with his 'biggest Thor physique'

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Chris Hemsworth’s body double Bobby Holland Hanton has admitted to having a difficult time keeping up with the Thor actor’s physique.

Hemsworth, who is shooting in Australia for Thor: Love and Thunder, underwent a major transformation in order to play the God of Thunder in the Marvel sequel.

However, it has become seemingly difficult for Hanton to replicate the actor’s size as Hemsworth is "the biggest Thor he’s ever been".

Speaking on an Australian morning show, Fitzy & Wippa, he dished out the details.

"Everyone is like, ‘Wow, look at the size and him’, but I text him like, ‘Thanks very much dude, you've just made this even harder!'"

Hanton, who has played the Thor actor’s body double since 2011, revealed that he had to up his calorie intake in order to make those enormous muscles but added that he felt like it was a "chore".

"I eat seven meals a day at just the right time. It’s full on. I don’t enjoy eating at all."

However,  Hanton is taking it as a "challenge" to become what he calls "a man mountain".

"I have to be the biggest I’ve ever been," he said. 

