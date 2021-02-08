Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Feb 08 2021
Rebel Wilson is a sight for sore eyes in red dress previously worn by Meghan Markle

Monday Feb 08, 2021

Rebel Wilson dress was worn by Prince’s Harry wife Meghan Markle, precisely a year ago

Rebel Wilson set the temperature soaring as she dressed up in gorgeous red dress previously worn by the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

The Pitch Perfect actress turned all eyes towards herself as she walks on the red carpet of the NFL Honor Awards this week in a red gown that hugged her curves perfectly, exhibiting her newly fit body.

Wilson has been open about her weight loss journey, and with determination, she has reached her goal. 

The young actress seems to be more confident in her skin as she posted a couple of snaps from the awards night with the caption: "Loving myself SICK in this dress!" Female artists from the industry left empowering comments on the pictures.

Model, Sharon Stone backed up Wilson’s claim with a comment: "As u should be." Pitch Perfect co-star Alexis Knapp also hyped up with a "Hello gorgeous wombannn!!" comment.

The dress is from the British Luxury brand— Safiyaa, as mentioned by the actress’s stylist, Elizabeth Stewart. The same dress was worn by Prince’s Harry wife Meghan Markle, precisely a year ago, as she accompanied her husband to the military music festival.

