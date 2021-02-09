Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Cardi B slams Republicans after receiving backlash over her new song 'WAP'

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

Cardi B has lashed out at the Republicans in a new interview, alleging them of creating controversy against her hit song 'WAP' .

The rapper claimed that they were responsible for much of the backlash against her recently released track. The singer was surprised that people had such a strong reaction to the song.

She dropped 'WAP' in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion and it quickly became one of the summer’s biggest hits.

Speaking with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the 28-year-old expressed that she was surprised that people had such a big reaction to the song, arguing that she grew up listening to 'nasty' and “freaky” music all her life.

She went on to say: "When WAP came out, the people that were criticizing it the most, they were like, ‘This is so nasty, this is so freaky’ — I don’t even think it was religious people, it was really a lot of Republicans."

The singer refined her statement and said that the people she was referring to were not elected officials. They were social media influencers who typically court right-leaning audiences.

Former Republican Congressional Candidate DeAnna Lorraine has reportedly attacked Cardi B and Meg Thee Stallion’s new song 'WAP' .

