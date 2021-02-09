Britney Spears's beau Sam Asghari speaks out: 'Will continue to support her'

Britney Spears met Sam Asghari in 2016 and started dating shortly after

Britney Spears's beau Sam Asghari has spoken out against the decade-long conservatorship drama that she has been involved in, after a new documentary, Framing Britney Spears, about the scandal dropped recently.



Expressing his thoughts, Asghari told PEOPLE, "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves."



The Family Business actor continued, "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together."

Asghari has been dating Spears since a long time now. The two met in 2016 and started living together shortly after.