Tuesday Feb 09 2021
BTS detail the troubles that followed their rise to fame: 'It's up to us'

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

BTS detail the troubles that followed their rise to fame: 'It's up to us'

Hit singing sensations BTS recently detailed the trouble that began following them the moment they realized they had started to climb the ladder to fame.

The boys touched on it all during their interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe and their leader RM was quoted saying, “At least we’ve got six people beside us that understand each other.”

RM also touched upon the importance of having companions while on the road to success and told the host, “I’m really grateful that I have these six people.”

Shortly after, even J-Hope dived into the conversation and explained, “Honestly, at this moment, I feel like I am living a life to fulfil a calling” and the only thing speaking to him is personal fulfillment and gratefulness.

“My personal motto in life is to be thankful at all times despite whatever happens and to enjoy the moment. Therefore I try to live an accepting life.”

He even added, “I think things that we need to bear and carry through our lives should be recognised by ourselves. This seems to be very important for all of us.”

RM on the other hand has a different view of fame, he believes it “actually provides us with so many things” and “We’re one of the luckiest ones who have had those stadium concerts and Billboard Hot 100 Number Ones.”

