Tuesday Feb 09 2021
Like mother, like daughter: Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton share this one habit

Tuesday Feb 09, 2021

While Princess Charlotte is pegged for her resemblance to her great-grandmother the Queen, fans now think that she is much like her mother Kate Middleton after she was spotted mimicking her mother’s gesture.

In a video call last week the Duchess of Cambridge was having a conversation with teachers and how they coped with the Covid-19 lockdown.

Mid-conversation, Kate reaching to her ponytail and twirled it.

A fan account on Instagram took note of her gesture a drew parallels to Charlotte’s own gesture which was spotted on her first day of school in September 2019. 

In the video the little one can be seen doing the same to her ponytail, giving the hint that she is much like her mother. 

