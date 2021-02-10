Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Princess Eugenie delights royal fans as she shares photo of her newborn child on Instagram

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank have welcomed their first child - a son - Buckingham Palace has announced.

Princess Eugenie gave birth to baby boy with husband Jack Brooksbank at The Portland Hospital on Tuesday. It is the same hospital where the Duchess of Sussex had her baby Archie.

Being inspired by the showbiz celebrities, Eugenie and Jack immediately shared a black and white photo of their first child to Instagram.

The adorable image shows their baby's hand wrapped around Eugenie's thumb while Jack holds the his arm. The princess captioned the adorable post with blue heart emojis.

He is the first child for Eugenie and Jack and will be 11th in line to the throne. The new arrival is the ninth great-grandchild for the monarch and Prince Philip and first grandchild for Eugenie's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

The entire royal family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh , The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York , and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank are delighted over new addition to the family.

"Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie was safely delivered of a son today, 9th February 2021, at 8: 55 a.m. at The Portland Hospital," the palace said in a statement. "Jack Brooksbank was present."

Kate Middleton's younger brother James Middleton was among the first to congratulate the new parents.

There are reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have also congratulated Eugenie and Jack on the birth of their first child.

