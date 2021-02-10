Sandra Bullock to star opposite Brad Pitt for the first time in ‘Bullet Train’

Hollywood's acclaimed star Sandra Bullock has joined the cast of Bullet Train alongside Lady Gaga and Brad Pitt.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Birdwatch actor, 56, will star in the David Leitch-directorial alongside the Fight Club hunk.

Pitt is confirmed to essay the role of Ladybug alongside Joey King, Michael Shannon and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

The film encircles five assassins aboard a bullet train in Tokyo where they find similarities between their undertakings. It is based on Japanese writer Kotaro Isaka’s novel, Maria Beetle.

This will be the first time that Pitt and Bullock share screens together.