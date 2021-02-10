Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Priyanka Chopra was asked to leave film set after she complained about equal pay

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Priyanka Chopra has become one of the most prominent faces across the globe.

And while the actor basked in fame and glory, the road to the top was filled with bumps for her, as revealed by the Quantico actor in her interview on the podcast, Skimm’d from The Couch.

The actor revealed how she was once asked to exit the film by a producer after she expressed her grievances about getting paid less than her male counterparts.

Chopra said the exec told her she could “take the paycheck which was nominal compared” to what her male costars were getting paid.

“There’s so many other girls who will take this opportunity. And, you know, women in movies are interchangeable,” said the 38-year-old.

“I didn’t do anything about it. “I had to work within the system because that’s what we’re told, that, ‘You know, if you want this job … this is the only way.'”

“It took almost 15 years for me to get to that place where, you know, I could stand my ground. It took hearing the conversations from other women banding together to give me the confidence to stand up for myself,” she said. 

