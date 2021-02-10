Can't connect right now! retry
Kelly Clarkson details the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband

Pop icon Kelly Clarkson is shedding light on her co-parenting experience with her estranged ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, months after their divorce.

During a chat with Khloe Kardashian on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the American Idol alum got candid about how co-parenting with her ex has been a challenge for her.

“I know with me and Brandon, it’s just a difficult thing because we’re in different places, and it’s like, we both agree on the main things, but it’s a hard thing when you’re not together all the time, for me personally,” she said.

“As long as you make sure it’s about the children and their best interests, then we’re both on board,” she said.

Clarkson and Blackstock tied the knot back in October of 2013 and are parents to daughter River Rose, six, and son Remington Alexander, four. The couple filed for a divorce in June 2020.

