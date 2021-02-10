Prince Charles abdicating for Prince William would be a ‘smack of desperation’

Many have been discussing about Prince Charles taking over the throne and possibly abdicating.



And as speculation goes through the roof about the Prince of Wales handing over the throne to his son Prince William after becoming king, a royal finance expert has dubbed the probable move “a smack of desperation.”

Author of Living Off the State, Jon Temple spoke about whether or not the Duke of Cornwall would consider giving up his throne to maintain the institution of the monarchy.

“We also move inexorably forward to the time of the next succession ‒ always the point of ultimate stress for any dynasty.

“Will Charles ‒ probably by then a septuagenarian ‒ decked out in his ersatz medals, an absurd Ruritanian eccentricity, with a serious propensity to wish to intervene upon contentious constitutional matters ‒ be acceptable as King?” he wrote in his book, per Express.

“Not merely to the people, but also to the political establishment, something that contains echoes of the circumstances surrounding the 1937 abdication crisis.”

“If not, and I believe that it is highly likely this could be the case, will he step down in favour of his son and heir, William?” he went on to say.

“And by then would a monarchy on anything approaching the present scale ‒ and in the face of worsening economic times ‒ be deemed appropriate?” he continued.

“Such a ‘rearrangement of the deckchairs’ might smack of desperation, but to do nothing could appear equally complacent,” he added.