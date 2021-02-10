Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles abdicating for Prince William would be a ‘smack of desperation’

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Many have been discussing about Prince Charles taking over the throne and possibly abdicating.

And as speculation goes through the roof about the Prince of Wales handing over the throne to his son Prince William after becoming king, a royal finance expert has dubbed the probable move “a smack of desperation.”

Author of Living Off the State, Jon Temple spoke about whether or not the Duke of Cornwall would consider giving up his throne to maintain the institution of the monarchy.

“We also move inexorably forward to the time of the next succession ‒ always the point of ultimate stress for any dynasty.

“Will Charles ‒ probably by then a septuagenarian ‒ decked out in his ersatz medals, an absurd Ruritanian eccentricity, with a serious propensity to wish to intervene upon contentious constitutional matters ‒ be acceptable as King?” he wrote in his book, per Express.

“Not merely to the people, but also to the political establishment, something that contains echoes of the circumstances surrounding the 1937 abdication crisis.”

“If not, and I believe that it is highly likely this could be the case, will he step down in favour of his son and heir, William?” he went on to say.

“And by then would a monarchy on anything approaching the present scale ‒ and in the face of worsening economic times ‒ be deemed appropriate?” he continued.

“Such a ‘rearrangement of the deckchairs’ might smack of desperation, but to do nothing could appear equally complacent,” he added.

More From Entertainment:

Inside Buckingham Palace: Queen's official residence since seven decades

Inside Buckingham Palace: Queen's official residence since seven decades
Kelly Clarkson details the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson details the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian moving on with other people?

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian moving on with other people?

Britney Spears shares old clip of her performance to hit song 'Toxic' with a message

Britney Spears shares old clip of her performance to hit song 'Toxic' with a message
Priyanka Chopra was asked to leave film set after she complained about equal pay

Priyanka Chopra was asked to leave film set after she complained about equal pay
Sandra Bullock to star opposite Brad Pitt for the first time in ‘Bullet Train’

Sandra Bullock to star opposite Brad Pitt for the first time in ‘Bullet Train’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry privately congratulate Eugenie after she gives birth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry privately congratulate Eugenie after she gives birth
Kim Kardashian blasts critics of her daughter's artwork

Kim Kardashian blasts critics of her daughter's artwork
Jennifer Lopez opens up on being snubbed for Oscar nomination: 'My life is about more than awards'

Jennifer Lopez opens up on being snubbed for Oscar nomination: 'My life is about more than awards'
Princess Eugenie delights royal fans as she shares photo of her newborn child on Instagram

Princess Eugenie delights royal fans as she shares photo of her newborn child on Instagram
Offset sued over lost Bentley rental

Offset sued over lost Bentley rental
Netizens do a double take at Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's painting

Netizens do a double take at Kim Kardashian's daughter North West's painting

Latest

view all