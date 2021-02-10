Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid’s reaction to ex The Weeknd’s Super Bowl performance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

The Weeknd's Super Bowl performance earlier this week made headlines for all the good reasons.

And while his fans were already going gaga over his memorable Super Bowl Halftime Show, his famous exes, model Bella Hadid and singer Selena Gomez were also beaming with pride for him.

A source spilled the beans to HollywoodLife about how the two ladies feel about the After Lights hit maker setting fire to the stage at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

“Bella thought Abel’s Super Bowl Halftime performance was incredible,” said the source, adding that she knew he would have “put a ton of work and attention into every detail because that’s how he’s always been.”

“Bella started dating Abel several years ago, so to see him perform for the halftime show is so amazing, and she’s really proud of how far he’s come and to see where he is now,” they added.

Furthermore, Gomez too was over the moon after the performance as a second source told the outlet: “She saw the performance, enjoyed it, and knew he was going to kill it. She isn’t in any way following what he does in his day-to-day life.”

“They have been long broken up, but she knows something like this is so important to him. She feels very good for him and only hopes his blessings continue,” added the source.

More From Entertainment:

Tom Holland confirms Andrew Garfield, Toby McGuire will not be part of ‘Spider-Man 3’

Tom Holland confirms Andrew Garfield, Toby McGuire will not be part of ‘Spider-Man 3’
Bella Hadid hits back at internet troll ‘offended’ by her eye bags

Bella Hadid hits back at internet troll ‘offended’ by her eye bags

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of stealing Kate Middleton’s spotlight

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry accused of stealing Kate Middleton’s spotlight

Prince Harry using 'Americanisms' to be understood by the press

Prince Harry using 'Americanisms' to be understood by the press
Prince Charles abdicating for Prince William would be a ‘smack of desperation’

Prince Charles abdicating for Prince William would be a ‘smack of desperation’

Inside Buckingham Palace: Queen's official residence since seven decades

Inside Buckingham Palace: Queen's official residence since seven decades
Kelly Clarkson details the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson details the challenges of co-parenting with ex-husband
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian moving on with other people?

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian moving on with other people?

Britney Spears shares old clip of her performance to hit song 'Toxic' with a message

Britney Spears shares old clip of her performance to hit song 'Toxic' with a message
Priyanka Chopra was asked to leave film set after she complained about equal pay

Priyanka Chopra was asked to leave film set after she complained about equal pay
Sandra Bullock to star opposite Brad Pitt for the first time in ‘Bullet Train’

Sandra Bullock to star opposite Brad Pitt for the first time in ‘Bullet Train’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry privately congratulate Eugenie after she gives birth

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry privately congratulate Eugenie after she gives birth

Latest

view all