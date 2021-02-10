Can't connect right now! retry
Carter Reum’s impact on Paris Hilton’s Utah Boarding School testimony revealed: source

Insiders have recently come forward to shed light on Paris Hilton’s frame of mind during the court testimony against her Utah boarding school and according to a number of sources, Carter Reum’s presence made the stress easier to manage.

According to People magazine, "Paris is so grateful that Carter joined her on the trip to Utah. She was so nervous to get up there and say her testimonial, but having him by her side made her feel much more comfortable.”

The source even added that during the court appearance, Reum was “beaming with pride” over Hilton’s bravery.

"Carter is so supportive and incredibly proud of her and her advocacy work. He was sitting in the courtroom behind her beaming with pride. She has grown so much over the past year and they are excited for their future."

