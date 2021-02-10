Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Feb 10 2021
Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar ancestral homes in Peshawar: KP govt fixes price for purchase

Wednesday Feb 10, 2021

Price of Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar's ancestral house fixed at Rs15million and Rs8 million respectively

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has fixed the price for purchase of Bollywood legends, Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar's ancestral homes in Peshawar.

According to an official statement, secretary of the Archeological Department has approved funds for the purchase of houses of the two Indian actors. 

While the price of Raj Kapoor's house has been fixed at Rs15 million, the price of Dilip Kumar's house has been fixed at Rs8 million.

The statement adds that the total sum of money approved by the department is fixed at Rs23 million, 57 thousand.

The money will be provided to the district administration for purchase of houses soon, it was further revealed.

The district administration will then ensure the payment of both houses to their respective owners.

Earlier, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government said it has decided to buy and restore the houses of Bollywood icons Dilip Kumar and Raj Kapoor.

The decision to purchase the properties came after the provincial government said it will turn the historic homes into museums.

