Thursday Feb 11 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez steps outside with beau Alex Rodriguez for early Valentine's Day celebration

Thursday Feb 11, 2021

Superstar Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez were spotted stepping out for an early Valentine’s Day celebration.

The actress and the former baseball player were seen leaving a luxury hotel in Miami, supposedly celebrating the day of love as the On the Floor hit maker is set to film a new project in the Dominican Republic.

Lopez kept her attire casual yet flirty as she opted for a long, white flowing gown with sheer sleeves.

She finished the look with a printed bag, platform heels and gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, her man kept it casual in jeans, a t-shirt and sneakers.  

