Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Social media star Dazharia Shaffer dies after sharing 'Last post'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Renowned social media star Dazharia Shaffer has died, her family said. The teenaged TikToker had over 1.7 million followers on the video-sharing app,

The TikToker, 18, was commonly known as ‘Dee’ on the social media platforms. Dazharia was busy also on Instagram and YouTube where she had thousands of followers. Like other social media celebrities, the teenaged star often filmed her life by doing different activities and challenges on the social platforms.

It was Monday [February 8] when ‘Dee’ shared a series of videos on her Instagram page with the ‘Last post’ title.

Confirming her death in a video on TikTok, her heartbroken father, Raheem Alla said, "I only want to hold you again my little jelly bean."

The social media star’s parent, who has over 100k followers on social media apps, thanked her daughter’s fans for their love and support for her. Sharing a montage of photos, he writes, "Unfortunately she is no longer with us and has gone to a better place."

Alla said he lovingly referred to her as his "little jelly bean". The grieving father also revealed that the deceased TikToker was struggling with her mental health.

The star’s father lamented that her daughter didn’t break loose her secrets on to him, saying, "I only wish she would have spoken to me about her stress and the thoughts of suicide."

"Now I come home and you're no longer gonna be there waiting for me. I have to let you fly with the angels."

Nothing less touching are the words from Dazharia's mother in Facebook post, where she voiced her grief. She penned, "I'm so heartbroken. I really can't believe you're going." "I wish I was waiting on you to say it was a prank but it's not. I wishing could have died instead of u ...rip my angel. Everyone talks about our bad times but never talk about the good times #babygirldee"

More From Entertainment:

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Sarmad Khoosat's film 'Zindagi Tamasha' drops out of Oscars race

Sarmad Khoosat's film 'Zindagi Tamasha' drops out of Oscars race

Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot

Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot
Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest
Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday
Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album

Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album
Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report
Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle
Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report

Princess Eugenie spared from royal curse with ‘free pass: report
‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse

‘Game of Thrones’ star Esmé Bianco touches on Marilyn Manson abuse
Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19

Rihanna locks down Fenty Fashion production amid covid-19

Latest

view all