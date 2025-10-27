 
Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry in for brutal Trump dig?

The former Canadian prime minister and singer Katy Perry confirm their romance in Paris

October 27, 2025

Justin Trudeau and singer Katy Perry have gone public with their romance, sparking reactions from fans online.

The singer's fans and the former Canadian prime minister's supporters are happy for the couple but some social media can't wait to see how US President Donald Trump might comment on Katy Perry and Trudeau's romance.

The US president is known for his dramatic remarks on issues which other politicians and head of states usually refrain from touching.

Trump and Trudeau's past relationship as leaders of their respective countries also suggest whenever Trump is asked for a comment, it would be something unexpected . 

It's only a matter of time before Trump makes a comment on their relationship and social media users are convinced it would be a brutal dig

Trudeau has been dating Katy Perry after separation from his former wife Sophie Gregorie. 

The couple recently confirmed their romance when they made a first appearance together at an event in Paris.

TMZ published the photographs and video footage of the couple walking hand-in-hand before getting into a car. 

