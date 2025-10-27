Michael Chiklis says he's 'excited' to become first-time grandfather

Michael Chiklis gets honest about becoming first-time grandfather

Michael Chiklis recently opened up about his feelings for his granddaughter on the way.

On Sunday, October 26, the 62-year-old American actor visited the Rape Treatment Center and Stuart House Annual Brunch at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, where he conversed with PEOPLE magazine.

Advertisement

Chiklis, whose daughter Autumn is expecting her first child, reflected on his excitement to become a grandfather for the first time.

Voicing his feelings, he said becoming the granddad is "the most exciting thing in the world."

The Fantastic Four star added, "Just excited. It's the most exciting thing in the world. I look at my life like a book. Each chapter is more compelling and wonderful than the last."

Chiklis quipped, "I think that some people sort of bemoan what's past, and I'm always looking forward in what's next. And to me, the idea of — I'm getting emotional just talking about it because look, you say grandparents and you go, 'Really what?' And in a way, it's a little freakish, a little scary."

Even if his impending status indicates he is getting old, the Coyote alum admits this new change is "thrilling" and "exciting."

"It's like, it means I'm getting older, really older. But at the same time, it's thrilling and it's exciting. And here we are. So what am I supposed to do? Want to go back to where... I've already lived that, so now this is the next chapter,” Michael Chiklis remarked.