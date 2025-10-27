Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan 'pretty disgusted' by Morgan Wallen's behavior

Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan seethe with rage over Morgan Wallen’s behavior

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan are reportedly fuming with rage because of their friend Morgan Wallen’s behavior.

Radar Online reported that Shelton and Bryan have decided to part ways with their pal Wallen after he went bonkers and hit a woman with a baseball bat.

For those unaware, Wallen and Shelton have been familiar with each other since 2014 after the 7 Summer crooner went on The Voice and later in 2018, he opened for Bryan on his What Makes You Country tour.

However, insiders told the outlet that Wallen’s bond with his contemporaries has strained after he unintentionally hit Dominican baseball right fielder José Bautista’s wife, Neisha Bautista, at his I'm the Problem tour in Toronto, Canada, on September 5, 2025.

The source said, "It's sad for Blake because Morgan has been his protégé. He will always have a soft spot for him and hopes Morgan turns it around.”

"Blake feels tough love is what Morgan needs. Nothing else has worked. Luke is in total agreement. Luke took Morgan under his wing years ago and tried to advise him on how to stay out of trouble, but then this happened and he's pretty disgusted,” they noted.