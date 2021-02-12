Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Kendall Jenner spotted enjoying dinner with two mystery men in Los Angeles

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Kendall Jenner was seen having dinner with two new male friends during a night out in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old supermodel was spotted enjoying meal with two mystery men during a night out.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' beauty was looking gorgeous in a sporty jacket and baggy black pants. Kendall left her long brunette hair lose. A shining necklace could be seen hanging off her neck when she got back to her car.

The fashionista cut a stylish figure as she wore black leather shoes and carried a small tan purse. The star took safety seriously and sported a stylish black face mask amid the current pandemic.

The daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner was spotted having fun during the meal, trying to cover her laughter with her hand at one point.

On Monday, she was looking stunning in a low-cut navy gown as she met up with her father Caitlyn for dinner Nobu in Malibu.

Kendall - who previously dated Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons - is apparently just focused on 'having fun' for the time being.

More From Entertainment:

Justin Theroux still loves his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston

Justin Theroux still loves his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston
Blake Shelton says can't imagine life without fiancee Gwen Stefani’s sons

Blake Shelton says can't imagine life without fiancee Gwen Stefani’s sons
Social media star Dazharia Shaffer dies after sharing 'Last post'

Social media star Dazharia Shaffer dies after sharing 'Last post'
Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Jay-Z, The Go-Gos among Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees
Sarmad Khoosat's film 'Zindagi Tamasha' drops out of Oscars race

Sarmad Khoosat's film 'Zindagi Tamasha' drops out of Oscars race

Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot

Beyonce sizzles in her new photoshoot
Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest

Akcent frontman Adrian Sina flaunts a Pakistani kurta at Europe music fest
Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jim Parsons almost lost out on the opportunity to play the iconic Sheldon Cooper

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday

Jennifer Aniston receives love from Reese Witherspoon as she rings in 52nd birthday
Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album

Taylor Swift unveils 'songs from the vault' on newly recorded 'Fearless' album
Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report

Queen Elizabeth’s relationship with Archie layed bare: report
Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle wins privacy case regarding letter to estranged father Thomas Markle

Latest

view all