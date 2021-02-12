'Kate Middleton moved out of royal wife role'

While Kate Middleton is a senior member of the royal family a royal expert believes that she is more than ready for her future role as queen.

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, the Duchess of Cambridge has been making many public appearances.

A royal expert said that the her body language indicates that she is handling her regal role with ease adding that she is more than just a "royal wife" to Prince William.

"Kate can do the regal look with ease, sporting a mean tiara and looking born to wear the kind of formal styling [of royals]," the expert told Express.

"Kate seems to have moved out of the ‘royal wife’ role and looked happier appearing as an individual appearing as herself. Kate gesticulates with both hands and uses small body-movements to add energy and force to her words."

"She also uses an upward finger-pinch gesture that usually suggests precise thinking and impassioned, persuasive thinking."

"We haven’t seen Kate in the role of campaigner yet as it is one that her husband and her brother-in-law tend to hold close to their chests but there are clues from her body language here that it is one she could comfortably move into and even take forward into her future role as Queen."







