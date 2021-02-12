Princess Eugenie showcases Prince Andrew in unusual photo: report

Experts have come forward with speculations as to the identity of the person featured in Princess Eugenie’s introductory baby Instagram snap.

This claim came via royal expert Ingird Seward and during her interview with the Daily Telegraph she touched upon the possibility of Prince Andrew being with the new born.

She was quoted saying, “Maybe it’s just easier that they do it this way. She doesn’t want to embarrass her father.”

However, it is not set in stone since “Traditionally, there are rarely photographs of royal newborns with the grandparents. That comes when the official christening photographs are taken. Family never really get involved at this stage.”



“Although there was a photograph of Archie with Meghan’s mother Doria, the Queen and Prince Philip, that was quite a rare thing.”