Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Eugenie showcases Prince Andrew in unusual photo: report

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Princess Eugenie showcases Prince Andrew in unusual photo: report

Experts have come forward with speculations as to the identity of the person featured in Princess Eugenie’s introductory baby Instagram snap.

This claim came via royal expert Ingird Seward and during her interview with the Daily Telegraph she touched upon the possibility of Prince Andrew being with the new born.

She was quoted saying, “Maybe it’s just easier that they do it this way. She doesn’t want to embarrass her father.”

However, it is not set in stone since “Traditionally, there are rarely photographs of royal newborns with the grandparents. That comes when the official christening photographs are taken. Family never really get involved at this stage.”

“Although there was a photograph of Archie with Meghan’s mother Doria, the Queen and Prince Philip, that was quite a rare thing.”

More From Entertainment:

Akcent to sing PSL 7, PSL 8 anthems?

Akcent to sing PSL 7, PSL 8 anthems?
Watch: YouTuber Zaid Ali announces Yumna Ali’s 'great news' in style

Watch: YouTuber Zaid Ali announces Yumna Ali’s 'great news' in style
Meet Prince Charles' first love before Camilla Parker, Princess Diana

Meet Prince Charles' first love before Camilla Parker, Princess Diana
'Game of Thrones' stars join cast of HBO's 'The Last of Us'

'Game of Thrones' stars join cast of HBO's 'The Last of Us'
Britney Spears legal case draws new scrutiny after TV documentary

Britney Spears legal case draws new scrutiny after TV documentary
Shia LaBeouf denies abuse claims by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs

Shia LaBeouf denies abuse claims by ex-girlfriend FKA twigs
'Kate Middleton moved out of royal wife role'

'Kate Middleton moved out of royal wife role'
Taylor Swift, beau Joe Alwyn to rent £5.5million house in London

Taylor Swift, beau Joe Alwyn to rent £5.5million house in London
Larry King’s handwritten Will details shocking disbursement of estate

Larry King’s handwritten Will details shocking disbursement of estate
Taylor Swift releases new version of ‘Love Story’ ahead of 'Fearless' album

Taylor Swift releases new version of ‘Love Story’ ahead of 'Fearless' album
Turkish actor thanks PM Imran Khan for promoting teachings of Ibn Arabi

Turkish actor thanks PM Imran Khan for promoting teachings of Ibn Arabi
Courteney Cox reveals Jennifer Aniston’s adorable nickname in birthday tribute

Courteney Cox reveals Jennifer Aniston’s adorable nickname in birthday tribute

Latest

view all