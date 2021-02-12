Can't connect right now! retry
Kim Kardashian in no contact with Kanye West as divorce looms

'Kim Kardashian doesn't have any contact with Kanye West,' reveals insider 

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have parted ways and are not on speaking terms with each other.

With Valentine's Day just round the corner, the reality TV star will be spending it in full swing, however with kids alone.

As revealed by a source to PEOPLE, "Kim is great. She has a Valentine's Day celebration planned with her kids and family. She likes to make it special for the kids. She doesn't have any contact with Kanye."

"It's obvious that she is just focused on the future," the insider added.

Earlier, it was revealed that the makeup mogul has maintained little contact with West, following differences in their marriage.

Kardashian and West, 43, share four children together — daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, who turns 2 in May. 

