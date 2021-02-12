Can't connect right now! retry
Buckingham Palace 'relieved' Meghan Markle won privacy case against UK tabloid

Meghan Markle's win represented a 'considerable victory' for the former working royal

Buckingham Palace came forth reacting to the news of Meghan Markle winning privacy case against UK tabloid, The Mail on Sunday, on Thursday.

The royal family said it welcomes and is very happy to see judge ruling in favour of the Duchess of Sussex.

As revealed by BBC's royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell, Markle's win represented a "considerable victory" for the former working royal.

“Copyright will go to trial. But the central issue was privacy issue and this is a very considerable victory for her in the teeth of considerable anxiety within the royal household that this could really cause all sorts of trouble.

"Considering the Mail on Sunday had produced a witness statement from her father in which Thomas Markle said: ‘I believe and still believe that Meghan wanted her account of the letter to be published.'

Markle had sued Associated Papers, the publisher of The Mail on Sunday, for publishing a series of private letter Prince Harry wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.

