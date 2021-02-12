Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Feb 12 2021
'Grey’s Anatomy' coming to an end? Jesse Williams spills the beans

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Jesse Williams shuts down rumours about 'Grey's Anatomy' coming to an end 

Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse William, who plays the iconic Dr. Avery, said he does not know when the show will end its popular run.

Once the premiere of the 17th season of the show aired, rumours have once again started to resurface that the writers are finally wrapping the story.

After the appearance of the old cast members such as Dr. Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and George (T. R. Knight), it made sense to finish the story by giving closure to the fans.

But Jesse Williams shuts down the rumours by saying: "I made a joke earlier that Grey's is like betting against Tom Brady — you just don't do it."

The 30-year-old actor has stopped speculating when the show will come to an end. "I remember six years ago being like, 'Yeah, two more years makes sense,'" he said. "And then two more years, and then two more years."

