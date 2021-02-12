Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Feb 12 2021
By
Web Desk

PSL anthem: Hadiqa Kiani demands an 'end to needless hate'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Singer Hadiqa Kiani on Friday took to Twitter to defend the Pakistan Super League anthem which some people had been criticizing since its release.

Praising the singers, anthem , artists and the music video, Hadiqa asked, "Why are people spreading so much negativity over the PSL 6 Anthem?" 

Demanding what she said an end to the needless hate, she wrote "We need to grow to appreciate hard work.

She added, "Not liking a song and hating a song are two different things** everyone is entitled to their own opinion but it seems like there is a campaign against the song. Like it has violated humanity or something, very odd reaction".


More From Entertainment:

'Grey’s Anatomy' coming to an end? Jesse Williams spills the beans

'Grey’s Anatomy' coming to an end? Jesse Williams spills the beans
Britney Spears' dad plea to be sole conservator dismissed by judge

Britney Spears' dad plea to be sole conservator dismissed by judge

Meghan Markle will drive 'attention away from the Queen' on UK visit: expert

Meghan Markle will drive 'attention away from the Queen' on UK visit: expert

Buckingham Palace 'relieved' Meghan Markle won privacy case against UK tabloid

Buckingham Palace 'relieved' Meghan Markle won privacy case against UK tabloid
Kim Kardashian in no contact with Kanye West as divorce looms

Kim Kardashian in no contact with Kanye West as divorce looms
Taylor Swift details her ‘growth’ in music: ‘I kept pining away’

Taylor Swift details her ‘growth’ in music: ‘I kept pining away’
Sources analyze Taylor Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn

Sources analyze Taylor Swift’s relationship with Joe Alwyn
Catch Mahira Khan’s African escape in pictures: ‘Feeling at home’

Catch Mahira Khan’s African escape in pictures: ‘Feeling at home’
Akcent to sing PSL 7, PSL 8 anthems?

Akcent to sing PSL 7, PSL 8 anthems?
Watch: YouTuber Zaid Ali announces Yumna Ali’s 'great news' in style

Watch: YouTuber Zaid Ali announces Yumna Ali’s 'great news' in style
Princess Eugenie showcases Prince Andrew in unusual photo: report

Princess Eugenie showcases Prince Andrew in unusual photo: report
Meet Prince Charles' first love before Camilla Parker, Princess Diana

Meet Prince Charles' first love before Camilla Parker, Princess Diana

Latest

view all