Friday Feb 12 2021
Stephen King thinks 'Big Sky' featuring 'Vikings' Lagertha likely to win Emmy

Friday Feb 12, 2021

Katheryn Winnick on Friday took to Instagram to thank Stephen King for praising her new TV show "Big Sky".

Sharing a screenshot of King's tweet to her Insta story, the "Vikings" star thanked the famous author for his views about the ABC show.

Stephen King's tweet read, "I think "Big Sky" (ABC) is the best drama on network television. With the last three episodes, it's tiptoeing into Emmy territory."

Katheryn Winnick played the iconic role of Lagertha in the popular historical TV series "Vikings".

