Former Miss Lady Liberty Rebecca Landrith identified as woman found dead in Pennsylvania

Former Miss Lady Liberty Rebecca Landrith was murdered over the weekend and her body was found from western Pennsylvania.

The body of the former model was found by a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation worker early Sunday morning in Union County. Her body was discovered on the side of an Interstate 80 ramp, according to the local media. The county’s coroner confirmed that Landrith, 47, died on February 7.

The coroner, Dominick Adamo, said she had gunshot injuries to her head, neck, throat, chest and hand.

Landrith was identified with the help of fingerprints on receipts that she was carrying at the time of her death, the local media quoted Union County District Attorney D. Peter Johnson as saying.

On February 10, police arrested a truck driver, Tracy Rollins Jr., 28, from Connecticut. Police had found out his name from a note recovered from the former model’s pocket.

Rollins was charged with criminal homicide and abuse of corpse, said Johnson. The police investigators allegedly found blood and shell casings from his vehicle. They also discovered that his vehicle’s passenger seat and floor were cleaned with certain cleansing agent.

Landrith, who was former Miss Lady Liberty, was a Miss Manhattan 2014 finalist. Her brother George Landrith said, "Her family loved her dearly. None of this brings her back. It is important she receives justice."