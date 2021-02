Dua Lipa becomes an ‘Emerald Goddess’ in ‘We’re Good’ music video

Grammy award winning singer Dua Lipa has taken fans by storm after unveiling her first ever music video for 2021, We’re Good.

The piece, directed by Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia details an ocean voyage where lobsters see their brethren being eaten by party goers.

Check it out below: