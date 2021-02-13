Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 13 2021
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan soaks up the sun with husband Danish Taimoor in loved-up photo

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Ayeza Khan serves major couple goals with husband, Danish Taimoor, in recent snap

Ayeza Khan is serving looks with her stunning photos uploaded to her official Instagram account every now and then.

The ravishing beauty can be seen soaking in the sun with her husband, Danish Taimoor, in her recent snap.

In the photo, Ayeza can be seen indulging in massive PDA, while laying her head in Taimoor's lap, in what seems to be an outdoor picnic shoot.

Donning a straw hat, the starlet looks chic as ever in a monochromatic polka-dot shirt, while her better-half looks dapper in a rust and pink striped shirt.

Earlier, Ayeza had dethroned all A-list actresses to become the most followed female celebrity in Pakistan with a following of 8 million fans.

She was tied with actress Aiman Khan for a brief period, before surpassing her again with 8.1 million followers on her account.

