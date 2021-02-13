Can't connect right now! retry
Cardi B hits fans with a controversial gift-giving comment for Valentine's Day

Cardi B has hit fans with a rather controversial comment on the art of gift giving for Valentine’s Day and it appears her fan base is not completely in agreement.

It all began when the rapper took to Twitter to write, “Yes ! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift have to be less expensive then the girls gift. Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

Shortly after her tweet went viral however, many fans came forward to remind her about the Lamborghini she gifted her husband but Cardi had the best reply in store for such a moment.

She made it clear, "Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo' but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right ,Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts.”

To go along with her grass and flowers comparison Cardi also added, “So if ya don’t like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy.If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels she should buy you a ps5 that’s around 550$ .It’s fair ...now if you think your gift should cost more then ur girl gift you are just a [expletive]”

