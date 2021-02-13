Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 13 2021
Kangana Ranaut receives flak for saying she is 'more talented than Meryl Streep'

Saturday Feb 13, 2021

Kangana Ranaut compared herself to Meryl Streep claiming she’s a better actor with a wider range

Kangana Ranaut has been slammed by netizens over a controversial statement wherein she compared herself to Oscar-winning actress, Meryl Streep.

The 33-year-old actress posted pictures from her upcoming films Dhaakad and Thalaivi and unironically tweeted:

“I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance in craft by any other actress on this planet. I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride.”

She further drew parallels between herself and the renowned contemporary Hollywood actress Meryl Streep to claim she’s a better actor with a wider range. 

Kangana went on to make another tweet about the Mamma Mia actress, who holds the record of most number of Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations and said:

“Massive transformation alert, the kind of range I display as a performer, no other actress on this globe can right now. I have raw talent like Meryl Streep for layered character depictions but I can also do skilled action and glamour like Gal Gadot.”

When trolls decided to school Kangana about the achievements of Meryl Streep, she told her fellow countrymen to come out of their “slave mentality” and challenged them to think from a fresh perspective.

"Anyone asking how many Oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has. The answer is ‘none,’” tweeted the Gangster actress.

