Sunday Feb 14 2021
Queen could lose 'enormous asset' after stripping Prince Harry's military titles

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

While talks have been circulating that the Queen is looking to strip Prince Harry of his military titles, a royal author believes that the monarchy would be losing "an enormous asset".

According to Duncan Larcombe, Harry has developed a deep understanding of the military, who have also grown to appreciate the Duke of Sussex. 

However, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle separation from the monarchy, this puts Harry's royal duties into question.

"There is a real danger at play here. By insisting Harry severs official links with the military, the royals will simply throw the baby out with the bathwater," he said. 

"Harry understands the military. The military adores Harry. He has earned the right to consider himself one of their own."

The author went on to say that there were fears of "cherry-picking" but reiterated that if it is best for the forces to have Harry with them, then there should be no quarrel.

"Yes, fears of ‘cherry-picking’ are real, but so is Harry’s deep connection with, and adoration for, the Armed Forces.

"By blocking him from a royal/military function, the Queen will lose an enormous asset – a royal who can look servicemen in the eye.

"Harry should be allowed to wear his poppy. That’s what the forces want, it’s what Harry wants and, ultimately, it is what is best for the Royal Family."

