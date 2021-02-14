Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Princess Eugenie gearing up for 'the end of the monarchy': report

Experts have come forward claiming that Princess Eugenie has been “preparing for the end of the monarchy,” in light of her recent decisions regarding her child.

This claim was brought forward by royal author Omid Schobie and during his interview on The HeirPod he was quoted saying, "Unlike the name, which will drop over the next few days, a title may never come for this baby.”

"The main reason is due to tradition. Titles are passed down from the father's side of the family, and of course, Jack Brooksbank as a commoner makes him and Eugenie's children commoners too.”

"What is interesting here is that Queen, as we have seen in the past, does have the power to make Jack an Earl and they could then give their children titles. But what we have seen over the years is a trend away from titles."

He also added, "Princess Anne was a trailblazer on this when she declined a peerage for her first husband since she wanted to raise her children without titles. Only a couple years ago, we saw the Sussexes choose not to give a title to Archie.”

"This is a continuing trend here with Eugenie. As the Royal Family focus on a more streamlined model, Eugenie and Beatrice are not working royals so the need for the title is a bit unnecessary. We have even seen some pushback from the Wessexes recently.”

He concluded by saying, "Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, told the Times in an interview that they are raising their children from a very young age to know they have to go out into the real world and get jobs.

"I think it's a healthy approach to parenting as a royal because we don't know how long the Royal Family will be around for. We are very much in the peak of the Windsor era with the Queen at the head of The Firm.

"But, as that changes, that may change how the country feels about the Royal Family and change things for everyone involved. It's probably a smart approach, a smart step."

