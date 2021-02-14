Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 14 2021
Biography to unveil chilling details of Stan Lee's volatile relationship with daughter

Sunday Feb 14, 2021

Late Marvel creator Stan Lee’s life will be unraveled in a new biography which includes details of his volatile relationship with his only daughter Joan Celia (JC).

The father-daughter duo were said to have locked horns in which the famed comic book writer would call her "the dumbest white woman I’ve ever known".

JC was known for her money-spending ways and would call her parents 50 times a day demanding money. 

The extent of this is such that she reportedly forced her frail father to work by appearing in comic book shows despite his health and age.

Lee had claimed that his 70-year-old daughter suffered from schizophrenia and paranoia.

In one case, JC was said to have physically assaulted her parents after she was gifted a leased Jaguar on her birthday instead of one that was purchased in full.

In tapes leaked to the author of True Believer: The Rise and Fall of Stan Lee, which is set to release on Tuesday, the two would reportedly be seen exchanging heated words. 

"I’ve had it, you ungrateful [expletive]!" Lee is reported to have yelled at JC following the 2014 incident.

"JC always makes me wanna kill myself," he reportedly says. 

Lee, who passed away in 201, was the creator of many beloved superheroes like Spider Man, Black Panther, Incredible Hulk, Captain America, and the X-Men.

