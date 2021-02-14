Meghan Markle could ‘rebuild bridges’ with privacy case win: report

Experts believe Meghan Markle’s recent win in her privacy case could give way to a potential “rebuilding” with Prince William and the rest of the royal family.

This claim was brought forward by royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams. He believes Meghan’s recent win in the privacy case could spell a possible reconciliation with the royal family.

During his interview with Express UK he claimed, "The Palace will be profoundly relieved at the judgement handed down by Lord Justice Warby, which is a huge victory for Meghan."

But “This was an audacious gamble. She began the case when she was actually on tour in South Africa which was extraordinary timing. Also, it was clear that the case could have turned into an international cause célèbre if Meghan and her estranged father faced each other, either virtually or in-person, in a court.”

"There was also the issue of Meghan's friends quoting from the letter in People magazine, which it was thought might have affected the ruling. The Sussexes cooperation with the biography of them, Finding Freedom, which was obviously compiled with help from their inner circle, was another possible issue."

"This case is important for the Royal Family, as it highlights the right to privacy that public figures clearly have in law. Interestingly the law on confidence evolved from the 1849 judgement in favour of Prince Albert v Strange who wanted to publish his etchings."